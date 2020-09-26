Media talk held to promote China-ROK COVID-19 cooperation

The 12th China-South Korea Media High-level Dialogue was held online simultaneously in Beijing and Seoul, on Sept 25, 2020. [Photo/www.chinanews.com]

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The 12th China-South Korea Media High-Level Dialogue was held online on Friday, attended by representatives from nearly 30 media organizations from the two countries.

Xu Lin, director of the State Council Information Office, and Park Yang-woo, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea (ROK), addressed the event.

At this very moment, the media organizations of both countries should join hands to actively report the cooperation between the two countries and among the international community in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic to the public, said Xu.

The pandemic is a global challenge that requires all countries to work together, and the most important thing now is to strengthen cooperation in pandemic responses and economic and trade relations, Park noted.

Established in 2009, the dialogue aims to boost mutual trust and cooperation between the media of China and the ROK. The two sides take turns in hosting the annual event.