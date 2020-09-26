Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Sep 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Media talk held to promote China-ROK COVID-19 cooperation

(Xinhua)    14:04, September 26, 2020

The 12th China-South Korea Media High-level Dialogue was held online simultaneously in Beijing and Seoul, on Sept 25, 2020. [Photo/www.chinanews.com]

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The 12th China-South Korea Media High-Level Dialogue was held online on Friday, attended by representatives from nearly 30 media organizations from the two countries.

Xu Lin, director of the State Council Information Office, and Park Yang-woo, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea (ROK), addressed the event.

At this very moment, the media organizations of both countries should join hands to actively report the cooperation between the two countries and among the international community in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic to the public, said Xu.

The pandemic is a global challenge that requires all countries to work together, and the most important thing now is to strengthen cooperation in pandemic responses and economic and trade relations, Park noted.

Established in 2009, the dialogue aims to boost mutual trust and cooperation between the media of China and the ROK. The two sides take turns in hosting the annual event.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York