China, UN to hold high-level conference on poverty reduction, South-South cooperation

(Xinhua)    14:03, September 26, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will on Saturday attend and chair a high-level virtual conference on poverty alleviation and South-South cooperation, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced Friday.

China will co-organize the conference with the United Nations (UN) Department of Economic and Social Affairs and the United Nations Development Programme, spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily press briefing.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of UN's founding. 

