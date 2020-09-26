Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Friday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Fifteen imported confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

One suspected COVID-19 case from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

On Friday, 14 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Friday, a total of 2,788 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,621 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 167 remained hospitalized, with three in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,337, including the 167 patients still being treated.

Altogether 80,536 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 7,085 close contacts were still under medical observation after 608 were discharged Friday, according to the commission.

Also on Friday, 30 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported, and no asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case.

The commission said 400 asymptomatic cases, including 398 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By the end of Friday, 5,058 confirmed cases including 105 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), together with 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR and 510 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 4,765 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 480 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.