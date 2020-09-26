Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Sep 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China completes 2020 carbon emission target early

(Xinhua)    11:34, September 26, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China has achieved this year's carbon dioxide emission target ahead of schedule, Liu Youbin, spokesperson for the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, said on Friday.

By the end of 2019, the country's carbon emission intensity had decreased by 48.1 percent compared with the level in 2005, with its non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption reaching 15.3 percent, Liu said in an interview.

China has always attached great importance to tackling climate change, and has taken a series of measures, including adjusting industrial structures, optimizing energy mixes, improving energy efficiency, and promoting the construction of carbon markets, said Liu.

China's pilot carbon trading market had a total carbon emission trading quota of 406 million tonnes by the end of August, becoming the world's second-largest market, according to the ministry.

The country is determined to work with other countries to build a global climate governance system which is fair, equitable, and win-win through cooperation, and to promote the full, effective, and sustained implementation of the Paris Agreement, Liu added.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York