China-Japan-ROK industries expo kicks off in east China

JINAN, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The 6th China-Japan-Korea Industries Expo kicked off on Friday in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, with over 1,000 enterprises participating the event both online and offline.

The three-day event covers exhibitions of intelligent manufacturing, quality living and international food.

A total of 177 exhibitors are attending the offline event, about one-third of which are overseas companies or those with overseas investments based in China. Nearly 860 enterprises are exhibiting online, 64.6 percent of which are overseas companies.

The China-Japan-Korea (Weifang) Industrial Park was also inaugurated on Friday afternoon, aimed at deepening cooperation among China, Japan and the Republic of Korea in capital, technology, projects, talent and brands.

Ke Liangdong, vice chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, said the three countries are highly complementary, have close economic and trade exchanges, and are playing an important role in promoting regional and global economic growth.

Since its inauguration in 2015, the expo has attracted 2,244 exhibitors. A total of 171 cooperation projects have been clinched thanks to the event, with a total investment of 90.35 billion yuan (about 13 billion U.S. dollars) and a trade volume of 25.37 billion yuan.