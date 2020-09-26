Beijing approves regulation on public health emergency response

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The regulation on public health emergency response in Beijing was approved at a session of the Standing Committee of the 15th Beijing Municipal People's Congress on Friday.

According to the regulation, Beijing will establish an information report system for public health emergencies. Medical staff who find clues to the occurrence or potential occurrence of public health emergencies shall report to their units and disease control and prevention institutions and may go beyond their level in case of emergency.

Any unit or individual has the right to report potential public health emergencies to the government and relevant departments through different channels, including the municipal government's hotline 12345, hotlines of the departments, government websites and new media platforms.

The municipal and district-level governments and relevant departments should guarantee smooth reporting channels, establish an acceptance, investigation and handling mechanism, and safeguard the legal rights and interests of the individual according to law. Non-malicious false reports shall not be investigated for responsibility.