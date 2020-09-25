Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 25, 2020
Over 3 mln young Chinese register for national conscription: military spokesperson

(Xinhua)    10:11, September 25, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's 2020 military recruitment will be completed by the end of September, with more than 3 million applicants registering for the conscription, a Chinese military spokesman said Thursday.

More young people who have a college degree are eager to join the military this year, with a notably higher proportion in an continuously optimized structure of recruitment compared to last year, Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense told a press conference.

The ministry has made full use of the internet for this year's enrollment due to the COVID-19 epidemic and has organized online publicity and education events, policy consulting, training programs, and examinations to reduce people contacts and flows, said Tan.

