China's regulation on unreliable entities list not targeting particular country or enterprise: MOC

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's regulation on unreliable entities list does not target any particular country or enterprise, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) stressed Thursday.

Whether businesses are included on the list depends on their practices, MOC spokesperson Gao Feng said at a press briefing, adding that China has not preselected enterprises to be included on the list.

Gao further noted that the working mechanism of the list will strictly follow the regulation and related work will be carried out in a serious, lawful and prudent manner.

"The Chinese government adheres to deepening reform and expanding opening up, and its stance to resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of various market entities will not change," Gao said, noting that honest and law-abiding foreign entities have no need to worry.

The MOC on Sept. 19 issued the regulation on the unreliable entities list, which took immediate effect upon release.