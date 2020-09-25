PLA's Tibet military command conducts live-fire drills

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Tibet Military Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army has conducted several round-the-clock live-fire training exercises, a Chinese military spokesperson said Thursday.

Tan Kefei, the spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said at a press conference that the drills aim to test the troops' adaptability and strike capability in ultra-high-altitude areas.

The drills are within the annual training plan and not targeted at any specific country, Tan said.