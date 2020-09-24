CNOOC puts Liuhua 16-2 oilfield cluster into production in South China Sea

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Limited, the listed unit of China's largest producer of offshore crude oil and natural gas, has put its Liuhua 16-2 oilfield/20-2 oilfield joint development project into production in the South China Sea.

The project is located in the eastern South China Sea with an average water depth of 410 meters, while 26 wells are planned to be put into production, the CNOOC said in an online statement.

The project is expected to reach its peak production of about 72,800 barrels of crude oil per day in 2022.

CNOOC Limited holds a 100 percent stake in the Liuhua 16-2 oilfield/20-2 oilfield joint development project.