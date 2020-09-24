Chinese tech company to build city-level AI, IoT platform

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Based on artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, a Chinese tech company will build a city-level intelligent platform, serving areas such as communities, office buildings, supermarkets and parking lots.

Dubbed "AI City," the platform will cover fields including energy, traffic, security, firefighting and retail, said Victor Ai, founder and CEO of Terminus Group, at a conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

The company has unveiled its first pilot region, which has been under construction since April. It will have a total area of about 1.2 million square meters in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Designed by Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group, the pilot region features infrastructure such as an urban 5G system, robot-friendly zones, carbon-neutral communities, and roof gardens, said Ai.

Buildings in the region will have alternating concave and convex roofs shaped like valleys and peaks, which will represent Chongqing's mountainous terrain.

To handle the platform's operations, the company is scheduled to develop an intelligent operating system, like a "brain," with functions such as remote upgrading and intelligent response, Ai added.

Jonathan Woetzel, director and senior partner of the McKinsey Global Institute in China, expressed his enthusiasm to follow the progress of intelligent urban systems and cutting-edge technologies in China's sci-tech companies.

Terminus Group also said it will recruit talent worldwide in the fields of AI, IoT, big data, robot development and cloud platforms.