SF Airlines extends domestic air cargo network to 51 destinations

(Xinhua)    16:34, September 24, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- SF Airlines' domestic air cargo network has been extended to 51 destinations across the country, the cargo airline announced on Thursday.

SF Airlines on Thursday opened its Hangzhou-Taiyuan route, linking the capital cities of east China's Zhejiang Province and the northern province of Shanxi, it said.

The new route will see five cargo flights per week and will add a new air logistics channel between the country's northern and eastern regions.

The launch of the new route means the airline now covers most regions in China. It also has destinations across Asia and in Europe.

SF Airlines is the air cargo branch of China's express delivery giant SF Express.

Operating a fleet of 60 all-cargo freighters, the airline is now the country's largest air cargo carrier.

SF Airlines is committed to continuously improving its transport capacity and optimizing its cargo network to better serve the air logistics industry and people's lives, it said.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

