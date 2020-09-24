Multilateralism important in solving global crises, says Ugandan official

KAMPALA, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The world need to strengthen multilateralism in solving global crises instead of unilateralism preached by some powerful nations, Ugandan government spokesman has said.

"There is need for the presumed strong nations to step back, reflect on their past follies to build a new shared world order based on multilateral approach to solutions, peace and prosperity," Ofwono Opondo told Xinhua in a recent interview.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, with multilateralism becoming international consensus.

Opondo said hegemonic practices by some rich and powerful nations have no place in the world, noting that the Western allies have taken advantage of their technological and economic superiority to sow hegemony and continued the disproportion of power, resources and exploitation.

"As a result of this hegemony the world has never been at peace, and conflicts between and among nations have continued and spiralled out of hand and into prolonged suffering, destruction and poverty," he said.

"Uganda welcomes all the remarks made by President Xi on the 75th anniversary of the UN because they are anchored on the founding principles and charter of the UN itself which were to build, expand and consolidate peace among nations and peoples as well as global peace and fraternity," said Opondo.

At a high-level meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping made a four-point proposal on the development of the UN and its role in the post-COVID era.

The UN must stand firm for justice, uphold the rule of law, promote cooperation and focus on real action, said Xi.

On rule of law and equity, Opondo said the powerful have a duty to ensure that the weak and vulnerable are protected and supported so as to make meaningful contribution to their own as well as world development, prosperity, peace, stability and safety.

Taking immigration as an example, he said that if peace, security, stability and prosperity prevailed in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, the Western countries would be better off in facing refugee crisis as these vulnerable regions would have jobs and other opportunities for local residents to stay.