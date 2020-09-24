Ugandan, Chinese hospitals to cooperate to fight COVID-19

KAMPALA, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese hospitals will cooperate with a hospital in Uganda in an effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese embassy said here on Wednesday.

China's Yunnan Provincial Infectious Disease Hospital and the Third People's Hospital of Yunnan Province will establish a cooperation mechanism with the China-Uganda Friendship Hospital, the embassy said in a statement.

"The two parties will cooperate in experience sharing, tele-consultations, academic exchanges, talent training, and the dispatch of anti-epidemic experts," the statement said.

While handing over the third batch of China's donation of emergency supplies to Uganda on Wednesday, Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zheng Zhuqiang said that the cooperation arose out of the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19 held in June.

Ruth Aceng, Uganda's health minister, thanked China for the continuous support for Uganda in fighting COVID-19, saying the donation of test kits and ventilators is critical in helping Uganda combat the pandemic.