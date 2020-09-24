Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. announces new restrictions against Cuba

(Xinhua)    01:30, September 24, 2020

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The United States on Wednesday imposed new restriction measures against Cuba, an effort to further deny Havana sources of revenue.

The new measures will prohibit U.S. citizens from "lodging at certain properties in Cuba, importing Cuban-origin alcohol and tobacco products, attending or organizing professional meetings or conferences in Cuba, and participating in and organizing certain public performances, clinics, workshops, competitions, and exhibitions in Cuba," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

President Donald Trump first announced these measures during his Wednesday remarks to honor the Bay of Pigs veterans.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday condemned Washington's intensified economic blockade against the island nation during his video address to the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

In April 1961, the U.S. government supported an abortive invasion by Cuban exiles at the Bay of Pigs in southwest Cuba, after the 1959 Cuba Revolution led by Fidel Castro overthrew a U.S.-friendly government.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York