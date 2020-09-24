Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
Xi stresses promoting community with shared future for humanity

(Xinhua)    00:49, September 24, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on all countries to rise above differences between countries, nationalities, cultures and ideologies to promote building a community with a shared future for humanity during a videoconference with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

