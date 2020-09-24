China not to sit by, allow national sovereignty, dignity to be undermined: Xi

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said that China will not sit idly by and allow its national sovereignty, dignity and development space to be undermined.

Instead, China will firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests and uphold international equity and justice, Xi said at a videoconference with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.