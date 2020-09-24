Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
UN chief commends initiatives, measures Xi announces at UN General Assembly

(Xinhua)    00:30, September 24, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highly commended a series of important initiatives and measures Chinese President Xi Jinping announced at the UN General Assembly in spheres of practicing multilateralism, coping with climate change and promoting sustainable development.

Guterres made the remarks when Xi had a videoconference with him on Wednesday.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

