UN expects China to play leading role: secretary-general

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said the UN hopes to continue strengthening cooperation with China and expects China to play a leading role.
Guterres made the remarks when Chinese President Xi Jinping had a videoconference with him.
