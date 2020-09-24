Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
UN chief supports China's efforts to jointly build Silk Road of Green Development

(Xinhua)    00:02, September 24, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his support for China's efforts to push for jointly building a Silk Road of Green Development.

Guterres made the remarks during a videoconference with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

