UN chief supports China's efforts to jointly build Silk Road of Green Development

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his support for China's efforts to push for jointly building a Silk Road of Green Development.
Guterres made the remarks during a videoconference with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.
