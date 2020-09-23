Global governance system needs improvement, not replacement: Xi

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has magnified the problems of maladaptation and mismatch in the global governance system. However, all parties should think about how to improve it, instead of tearing it down and setting up another one, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday.
Xi made the remarks during a videoconference with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
