EU climate chief welcomes newly announced Chinese climate target

(Xinhua)    13:58, September 23, 2020

BRUSSELS, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Frans Timmermans, the European Commission's executive vice president responsible for the European Green Deal, Tuesday welcomed the target set by China to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

China aims to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced Tuesday when addressing the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly via video.

"We need decisive action from every country to keep temperatures under control, tackle climate change, and keep our planet inhabitable," Timmermans tweeted late on Tuesday.

Last week, Timmermans presented the European Commission's new climate plan, which set an ambitious target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030, in line with the goal of reaching climate neutrality by 2050.

