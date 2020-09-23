China suspends imports from Norwegian aquatic producer over coronavirus

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's General Administration of Customs on Wednesday announced emergency precautionary measures against a Norwegian aquatic product maker after a sample of an imported frozen seafood package tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Starting from Wednesday, Chinese customs authorities will suspend accepting import applications related to the producer, identified as "GADUS NJORD," for a week.

The coronavirus-positive sample was from a batch of frozen fish, the administration said in a statement on its website.