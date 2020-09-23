Highlights of Xi's statement at general debate of UN General Assembly

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday made a statement at the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly via video.

Following are some highlights of his statement:

-- People of different countries have come together. With courage, resolve and compassion which lit the dark hour, we have confronted the disaster head on. The virus will be defeated. Humanity will win this battle!

-- The history of development of human society is a history of our struggles against all challenges and difficulties and our victories over them.

-- No country can gain from others' difficulties or maintain stability by taking advantage of others' troubles. To pursue a beggar-thy-neighbor policy or just watch from a safe distance when others are in danger will eventually land one in the same trouble faced by others.

-- Burying one's head in the sand like an ostrich in the face of economic globalization or trying to fight it with Don Quixote's lance goes against the trend of history.

-- Humankind can no longer afford to ignore the repeated warnings of Nature and go down the beaten path of extracting resources without investing in conservation, pursuing development at the expense of protection, and exploiting resources without restoration.

-- When in competition, countries should not breach the moral standard and should comply with international norms. In particular, major countries should act like major countries. They should provide more global public goods, take up their due responsibilities and live up to people's expectations.

-- We will never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence. We have no intention to fight either a Cold War or a hot war with any country.

-- The baton of history has been passed to our generation, and we must make the right choice, a choice worthy of the people's trust and of our times.