Xi opposes politicizing COVID-19, stigmatization

(Xinhua)    00:49, September 23, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday rejected any attempt of politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic or stigmatization.

Xi made the remarks at the general debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly via video.

"China is actively involved in the international fight against COVID-19, contributing its share to upholding global public health security," Xi said.

He said China will continue to share its epidemic control practices as well as diagnostics and therapeutics with other countries, provide support and assistance to countries in need, and ensure stable global anti-epidemic supply chains.

China will actively participate in the global research on tracing the source and transmission routes of the virus, he noted.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump launched a baseless attack on China over its response to the coronavirus and falsely accused the World Health Organization of being "virtually controlled" by China.

In his pre-recorded video address to the UN General Assembly, Trump used again "the China Virus" to refer to the coronavirus, a typical example of politicizing the pandemic and stigmatization.

In the United States, the number of COVID-19 deaths has topped 200,000, the most in any country in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Following Trump's remarks, Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the UN, said China resolutely rejects the "baseless accusation" against it and opposes "political virus."

