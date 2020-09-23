Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
China resolutely rejects "baseless accusation," opposes "political virus" following Trump's criticism -- Chinese UN ambassador

(Xinhua)    00:29, September 23, 2020

China resolutely rejects the "baseless accusation" against it and opposes "political virus," said China's permanent representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun on Tuesday following U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of China's handling of COVID-19 at the UN General Assembly.

