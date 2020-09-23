China resolutely rejects "baseless accusation," opposes "political virus" following Trump's criticism -- Chinese UN ambassador

China resolutely rejects the "baseless accusation" against it and opposes "political virus," said China's permanent representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun on Tuesday following U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of China's handling of COVID-19 at the UN General Assembly.

