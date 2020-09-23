China pledges active contribution to global anti-pandemic cooperation

China will continue to share its epidemic control practices as well as diagnostics and therapeutics with other countries, provide support and assistance to countries in need, and ensure stable global anti-epidemic supply chains, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

China will also actively participate in the global research on tracing the source and transmission routes of the virus, he said.

Xi made the remarks at the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where he stressed China's commitment to international cooperation as countries are still grappling with the pandemic.

At the moment, several COVID-19 vaccines developed by China are in Phase III clinical trials. When their development is completed and they are available for use, the vaccines will be provided to other developing countries on a priority basis, Xi said.

In May, China pledged to provide 2 billion U.S. dollars over two years to help with COVID-19 response and with economic and social development in affected countries, especially developing countries.

China will honor that commitment, Xi said in the UN address, adding China will further international cooperation in such fields as agriculture, poverty reduction, education, women and children, and climate change, and support other countries in restoring economic and social development.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Edit Edit in Ginger Edit in Ginger