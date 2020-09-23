Xi says China committed to peaceful, open, cooperative, common development

China, the largest developing country in the world, is committed to peaceful, open, cooperative and common development, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

"We will never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence," Xi said at the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

China has no intention to fight either a Cold War or a hot war with any country and will continue to narrow differences and resolve disputes with others through dialogue and negotiation, Xi said.

"We do not seek to develop only ourselves or engage in a zero-sum game," he said. "We will not pursue development behind closed doors."

Rather, China aims to foster, over time, a new development paradigm with domestic circulation as the mainstay and domestic and international circulations reinforcing each other, Xi said.

"This will create more space for China's economic development and add impetus to global economic recovery and growth," he said.