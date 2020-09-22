China, Timor-Leste to strengthen B&R cooperation, jointly uphold multilateralism

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone conversation with his Timor-Leste's counterpart Adaljiza Magno on Monday, agreeing that the two countries will strengthen cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and jointly uphold multilateralism.

Wang congratulated Magno on her appointment as the new Timor-Leste's foreign minister, and noted that since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, China and Timor-Leste have offered each other mutual help and support.

While the Timor-Leste's government, national parliament and all sectors of society have actively voiced support for China's anti-epidemic fight, China is also the first country to lend a helping hand to Timor-Leste, sending charter flights to deliver much-needed supplies, Wang said.

He said the Chinese side is pleased to see that Timor-Leste has effectively brought the epidemic situation under control by taking a comprehensive approach in line with its own national conditions.

China is willing to continue to offer assistance in such areas as supplies and vaccines according to the needs of the Timor-Leste's side, and to support Timor-Leste in enhancing its public health capacity, he said.

Wang said China is willing to inject impetus to the post-pandemic recovery of Timor-Leste through jointly building the Belt and Road, expressing hope that a fast passage for personnel exchanges between the two countries will be set up as soon as possible to ensure the smooth advancement of major cooperation projects and the resumption of work and production.

He also expressed his belief that Timor-Leste will continue to uphold the one-China principle and consolidate the political foundation of bilateral relations.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations (UN), Wang stressed, adding China is willing to join hands with the international community, including Timor-Leste, to safeguard the authority of the UN, support its central role in international affairs, uphold multilateralism, safeguard the basic norms of international relations, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

For her part, Magno congratulated China on its 71st founding anniversary, thanking China for providing strong support and help for Timor-Leste's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as well as its economic and social development.

Timor-Leste is willing to work together with China to promote cooperation within the framework of the BRI, and contribute to post-pandemic economic recovery, Magno said, adding Timor-Leste is willing to establish a fast passage for personnel exchange with China, so as to provide convenience for Chinese technical personnel to reach Timor-Leste.

Timor-Leste firmly adheres to the one-China principle, which is a consensus reached by all political parties within the country, she said.

Noting that the world is at a critical moment of combating the COVID-19 pandemic, she said that Timor-Leste unwaveringly upholds multilateralism, regarding multilateralism as effective.

On the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN, various countries should strengthen solidarity and cooperation under the framework of multilateralism until the pandemic is completely defeated, Magno said.