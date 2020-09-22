Xi stresses respecting other countries' independent choice of development path, model

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that a country's independent choice of development path and model should be respected.

No country can gain from others' difficulties or maintain stability by taking advantage of others' troubles, Xi said at the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly via video.

To pursue a beggar-thy-neighbor policy or just watch from a safe distance when others are in danger will eventually land one in the same trouble faced by others, he said.

Xi stressed that countries should see each other as members of the same big family, pursue win-win cooperation, rise above ideological disputes and not fall into the trap of "clash of civilizations."

The world is diverse in nature and efforts should be made to turn such diversity into a constant source of inspiration driving human advancement and ensure that human civilizations remain colorful and diversified, Xi added.