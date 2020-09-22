Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 22, 2020
Xi underlines moral standard in competition among countries

(Xinhua)    23:33, September 22, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that countries should not breach the moral standard and should comply with international norms in competition at the general debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly via video.

"It is natural for countries to have differences. What's important is to address them through dialogue and consultation," Xi said.

Countries may engage in competition, but such competition should be positive and healthy in nature, Xi said.

Major countries should act like major countries, he said, adding that they should provide more global public goods, take up their due responsibilities and live up to people's expectations.

