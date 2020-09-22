Xi sums up lessons from pandemic, call for joining hands

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly via video on Sept. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping summed up four lessons the COVID-19 pandemic brought to human society and called on countries to join hands and prepare to meet even more global challenges.

"First, COVID-19 reminds us that we are living in an interconnected global village with a common stake," Xi said when addressing the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

No country can gain from others' difficulties or maintain stability by taking advantage of others' troubles, he said.

"To pursue a beggar-thy-neighbor policy or just watch from a safe distance when others are in danger will eventually land one in the same trouble faced by others," Xi said.

"This is why we should embrace the vision of a community with a shared future in which everyone is bound together," he added.

Second, COVID-19 reminds us that economic globalization is an indisputable reality and a historical trend, Xi said.

"Burying one's head in the sand like an ostrich in the face of economic globalization or trying to fight it with Don Quixote's lance goes against the trend of history," he said.

Countries should say no to unilateralism and protectionism and work to ensure the stable and smooth functioning of global industrial and supply chains, Xi said.

Third, Xi said humankind should launch a green revolution and move faster to create a green way of development and life, preserve the environment and make Mother Earth a better place for all.

China will scale up its Intended Nationally Determined Contributions by adopting more vigorous policies and measures. China aims to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, Xi said, calling on countries to pursue innovative, coordinated, green and open development for all.

"Fourth, COVID-19 reminds us that the global governance system calls for reform and improvement," Xi said.

The global governance system should adapt itself to evolving global political and economic dynamics, meet global challenges and embrace the underlying trend of peace, development and win-win cooperation, he added.