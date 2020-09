Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China has every confidence to meet 10 years ahead of schedule the poverty eradication target set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

He noted that China will also finish the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects and lift out of poverty all rural residents living below the current poverty line within the set time frame.

