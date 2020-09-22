China has no intention to fight either Cold War or hot war: Xi

China has no intention to fight either a Cold War or a hot war with any country, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

China is committed to peaceful, open, cooperative and common development, Xi said at the general debate of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"We will never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence," Xi said.

China will continue to narrow differences and resolve disputes with others through dialogue and negotiation, he added.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Edit Edit in Ginger Edit in Ginger