Xi stresses putting people, life first in battling COVID-19

Countries should put people and life first in their response to COVID-19, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.
Enable GingerCannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browserDisable in this text fieldEditEdit in GingerEdit in Ginger×
Archeologists unearth ancient bronze pot containing alcohol…
Why is this Australian "think tank" willing to be anti-Chin…
Huawei in spotlight as it tackles tech curbs
South China’s Guangxi finds way out of poverty through catt…
Commentary: U.S. hardliners on China are repeating historic…