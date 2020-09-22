China border police seize endangered wildlife products

NANNING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Police in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have cracked a case involving the transporting of endangered wildlife products, netting three suspects.

The seized items, worth more than 1 million yuan (about 147,400 U.S. dollars), included over 14.5 kg of pangolin scales, 171 ivory products and 19 suspected tiger teeth.

On Aug. 10, police at the Xiashi border checkpoint in the border city of Chongzuo found a suspicious vehicle on a highway, from which they seized a batch of endangered wildlife products and apprehended one suspect, Chongzuo police said Tuesday.

Police then apprehended two more suspects following further investigation into the case.