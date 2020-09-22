Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 22, 2020
Pakistani PM says "a lot to learn" from China on development, poverty alleviation

(Xinhua)    15:04, September 22, 2020

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday that there is a lot to learn from Beijing on economic development and poverty alleviation.

During talks with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, who was paying a farewell call on the prime minister, Khan said that the Chinese leadership has played a remarkable role in China's socio-economic transformation, according to the Prime Minister Office of Pakistan.

Khan thanked China for its support for Pakistan's socio-economic development and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a collection of projects to upgrade Pakistan's infrastructure and strengthen its economy, will play a key role in promoting regional growth and prosperity.

For his part, Yao said under Khan's leadership, Pakistan has seen achievements in various fields.

China is ready to work with Pakistan to implement the consensuses reached by the two countries' leaders and continue to promote China-Pakistan relations to new levels, said the Chinese envoy.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

