90 pct of Chinese students have returned to school: ministry

(Xinhua)    14:47, September 22, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- As of Friday, about 90 percent of students at primary schools, middle schools and universities across China -- 242 million students -- are back on campus, marking the general restoration of on-campus teaching in China, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday.

Many freshmen are still waiting to go to college, as school openings are being staggered to reduce COVID-19 control pressure, Xu Mei said at a press conference.

School teaching has returned to normal in a safe and comprehensive manner, Xu said, adding that this shows the country's education system has withstood a major test.

