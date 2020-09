Iran says ready to swap all prisoners with U.S.

TEHRAN, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday that Iran is ready for the exchange of all prisoners with the United States, Iran Press News Agency reported.

Zarif made the remarks in a virtual address to the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on Monday.

In December 2019, Tehran and Washington exchanged two prisoners, a detained American on spying charges for an imprisoned Iranian researcher for violating sanctions on Iran.