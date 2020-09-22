Global challenges can only be addressed by reinvigorated multilateralism: UN declaration

The world's challenges are interconnected and can only be addressed through reinvigorated multilateralism, which is a necessity as we build back better for a more equal, more resilient and more sustainable world, the United Nations (UN) said Monday in a declaration to commemorate its 75th anniversary.

The COVID-19 pandemic, the largest global challenge in the history of the UN, has not only caused death and serious illness, but also global economic recession, increased poverty, anxiety and fear, leaving no one untouched, the UN said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us in the most powerful way that we are closely interconnected and only as strong as our weakest link," the UN noted, calling for solidarity to end the pandemic and build resilience against future challenges.

Thus, multilateralism has become a "necessity" as the world has been striving to "build back better for a more equal, more resilient and more sustainable world," it said, stressing that the UN must be at the center of these efforts.

The COVID-19 caught the world off guard, which is a reminder for all nations of improving their preparedness for various challenges and crises by strengthening international cooperation, coordination and solidarity, said the UN.

"It is important to learn and share experiences and information to reduce risks and make our systems more resilient," the UN noted. "There is an urgent need to accelerate development, production, as well as equitable and affordable global access to new vaccines, medicines and medical equipment."

The UN highlighted the importance of digital cooperation, as digital technologies have profoundly transformed society and shown a potential to speed up the realization of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Shaping a shared vision on digital cooperation and a digital future, as well as addressing digital trust and security, must continue to be a priority, as the world is now more than ever relying on digital tools for connectivity and socioeconomic prosperity, the UN stressed, adding that safe and affordable digital access for all must be ensured.

"The United Nations can provide a platform for all stakeholders to participate in such deliberations," it said.

"The next 10 years, which have been designated as the decade of action and delivery for sustainable development, will be the most critical of our generation. It is even more important as we build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic," the UN said, stressing that the world needs a strong UN development system.