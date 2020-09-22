China on Monday said the United States has no right to demand UN Security Council invoke "snapback" mechanism against Iran, urging the U.S. side to refrain from unilateral actions.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing when asked for comment to the U.S. announcement on Sept. 19 calling for the restoration of all pre-2015 UN sanctions against Iran.

"The United States is no longer a party to the JCPOA. Its letter to the Security Council on Aug. 20 has no legal validity, nor does the United States have any right to demand that the Security Council invoke a snapback," Wang said.

Wang said that the president of the Security Council has concluded that he would not take further action on the U.S. request and the Security Council has not taken any action on triggering the snapback.

"Therefore, the Security Council, pursuant to Resolution 2231, will continue with its ways with regards to the sanctions on Iran," Wang said.

According to Wang, over the past weekend, parties to the JCPOA, including China, Russia, France, the UK and Germany, sent letters respectively to the Security Council president to make clear their opposition to the U.S. unilateral announcement on restoring sanctions. The European Union also put out a statement. "All these reflect the shared position and consensus of the international community," he said.

Not only has the United States violated international law, but it also threatens to sanction and coerce other countries with illegitimate unilateral actions, said Wang, adding that such arbitrary actions have been widely opposed by the international community.

He said China has noted relevant countries' concern over situations in the Middle East and the Gulf region, and proposed that the relevant parties establish a new dialogue platform for regional countries under the precondition of safeguarding the JCPOA, to promote a new consensus that safeguards regional peace and stability, Wang said.

"China is willing to work with the concerned parties to continue to promote a political and diplomatic resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue," the spokesperson said.