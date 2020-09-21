Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Sep 21, 2020
Charter flight carrying Chinese students departs for Britain

(Xinhua)    20:08, September 21, 2020

CHONGQING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- An aircraft carrying 74 Chinese students left southwest China's Chongqing Municipality early Monday for Manchester, Britain.

Hainan Airlines flight HU7953 took off at 1 a.m. from the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, becoming the first charter flight operated by Chinese airlines for students returning abroad for school resumption after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Free luggage deposit, packaging and accommodation have been arranged for those transferring in Chongqing, according to the airport.

Starting from Monday to Nov. 15, some 20,000 students from across the country will arrive at Chongqing, and more than 90 direct flights arranged by Hainan Airlines will fly them to Manchester and Bristol.

