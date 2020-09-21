Tourism authority promotes 300 rural travel routes for National Day holiday

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has recommended 300 quality rural tourism routes ahead of the upcoming National Day holiday.

The routes cover all provincial-level regions in the country, featuring road trips, sightseeing and homestays.

According to the ministry, rural tourism has been gaining popularity among holidaymakers as they place more emphasis on safety, health and the feeling of coziness during travel. Due to the impact of COVID-19, tourists tend to choose shorter trips in order to spend less time travelling.

The recommended routes are meant to tap into local cultural and agricultural resources and boost economic growth.

Data by the ministry showed that rural tourism in the country experienced a strong recovery in the second quarter of this year, with the total revenue increasing by nearly 149 percent from 69.5 billion yuan (about 10.3 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter, and continued to pick up steam.

China celebrates its National Day on Oct. 1 every year. This year the Mid-Autumn Festival falls on the same day, overlapping with the weeklong National Day holiday that extends to Oct. 8, totaling eight days.