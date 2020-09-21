Salvadoran minister says Chinese market, investment opportunities for aquaculture sector

SAN SALVADOR, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- El Salvador expects to attract Chinese investment and export aquaculture products, Salvadoran Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Pablo Anliker said.

Speaking with Xinhua on Friday, the official said doing business with China has become much easier since 2018, when the two countries established diplomatic ties.

During a work trip to China, Anliker observed that the country consumes a large amount of tilapia, shrimp, and other seafood, which he believes represents an opportunity for Salvadoran producers.

"You have to take advantage of that demand that you have as a nation," Anliker said, adding that his country seeks to take advantage of the market and investments from China.

"I invite the Chinese people to come to invest here in El Salvador," Anliker said, mentioning the abundance of fish and shellfish produced in the maritime area along the country's clean, long coastline.

Bilateral cooperation in agriculture could also include training and educational opportunities for both Chinese and Salvadoran experts, he added.

According to El Salvador's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, the largest tilapia processing plant in the Central American country produced in May over 40,000 pounds (18,143 kg) per day, with the ultimate goal of processing over 2 million pounds (907,184 kg) per month.

China and El Salvador established diplomatic relations in August 2018. Since then, bilateral cooperation in the economic and commercial spheres has greatly expanded.