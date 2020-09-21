TEHRAN, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- The spokesman of Iran's Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh on Sunday urged the United States to "return to the global community" and perform its duties.

"The world has reached nothing but insecurity, war and instability with U.S. actions," Khatibzadeh said in his weekly press briefing, as quoted by official news agency IRNA.

The Iranian spokesman was commenting on remarks made by the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who claimed that "the United States is returning virtually all United Nations sanctions on Iran."

Khatibzadeh described Pompeo's position as "a world full of lies," and the only trace of the U.S. actions in the world is "ruinous and ominous legacy," and Washington is now heading for "a new act of defiance."

Iran's message to Washington, he added, is that it should "return to the global community and to its duties."

Talking about the possibility that the United States may try to force the unilateral inspection of Iranian ships and planes, Khatibzadeh responded "the fact that the United States is so isolated."

He pointed out that the E-3 countries (Britain, France and Germany), "outright allies" of the United States, have issued a statement on Sunday denying Washington's right to impose sanctions on Iran and saying its actions have no legal effect.

"Any action that violates Iran's sovereignty and international regulations will be met severely and without a moment of hesitation," he warned.

The Iranian spokesman said the United States must "refrain from acts of piracy by land, air and sea, because the era of piracy is over."

The global community, he added, must stand united against the United States so it will respect international laws and regulations and "stop it's criminal activities."