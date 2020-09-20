Premier League roundup: Man Utd stunned by Crystal Palace

LONDON, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Manchester United suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace in first Premier League match this season, with Old Trafford old boy Wilfried Zaha scoring twice against his former club.

Zaha's solitary goal a week ago gave Palace a 1-0 win at home to Southampton, and he was on target twice more to produce the surprise of the weekend.

Palace took the lead in the seventh minute through Andros Townsend when Zaha stepped up to retake a harsh penalty given for handball. Although David de Gea saved Jordan Ayew's initial effort, he was adjudged to have moved too early, and Zaha netted the retaken kick.

New signing Donny van de Beek came into the game as a substitute and gave United a chance with a goal on his debut, but Zaha's excellent second strike five minutes from time condemned them to defeat.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin hit a hat-trick as Everton also made it two wins from two games with a 5-2 thrashing of newly-promoted West Brom, who have now lost twice and conceded eight times on their return to the top flight.

The Baggies opened the scoring thanks to new signing Grady Diangana in the 10th minute, but Calvert-Lewin leveled with a back heel that was given after consultation with VAR.

James Rodriguez then put Everton in front, shortly before receiving a hand in the face from West Brom defender Kieran Gibbs, who was sent off for his trouble.

Two minutes into the second half, Matheus Pereira curled home an excellent free-kick to level the scores, but Everton were soon back in front when Michael Keane prodded home from close range, and the home side then ran riot, with Calvert-Lewin netting twice more to complete his first hat-trick for the club.

There were also seven goals in the game between the newly-promoted pair of Leeds United and Fulham, with Leeds winning 4-3 to claim their first points of the season.

Helder Costa opened the scoring for Leeds, before Aleksander Mitrovic equalized for Fulham from the penalty spot.

Mateusz Klich reestablished Leeds' advantage from the spot in the 41st minute and the home side looked to be cruising after further goals from Patrick Bamford and a second from Helder, before further goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid and Mitrovic gave Leeds a nervy last 25 minutes.

Arsenal continued their winning start to the season against West Ham with goals from Alexandre Lacazette and young striker Eddie Nketiah, who scored the winner five minutes from time after Michail Antonio had equalized just before the break.