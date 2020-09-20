Hainan free trade port launches global tourism promotion

HAIKOU, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- A foreign tour group kicked off their journey on Saturday in Haikou, capital of south China's island province of Hainan, in a bid to promote the international image of the Hainan free trade port.

The tour group consists of more than 20 foreigners from 16 countries who live in China, including internet celebrities, consular officers, and representatives of foreign tourism bureaus.

During the three-day tour, they will introduce Hainan's tourism resources through livestreaming or short videos on social media like TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

This has been the first international tourism promotion event since China released a master plan for the Hainan free trade port on June 1.

Li Yu, an official with the provincial department of tourism, culture, television, radio, and sports, said the event was expected to show an open image of Hainan to the world and attract more foreign tourists to the free trade port.

Li said the province will conduct more international tourism and cultural exchanges and invite global tourists to enjoy their travels in Hainan.