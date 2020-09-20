China eases restrictions on theaters as COVID-19 wanes

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- China has eased restrictions on theaters and other performance venues, including raising the cap on audience numbers, as the COVID-19 epidemic has waned in the country.

Performing centers are now allowed to fill 75 percent of their operating capacity, the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement.

Moreover, commercial performances are now allowed in low-risk areas with the consent of local authorities, said the statement. It added that large-scale commercial performances still require appropriate control of audience numbers based on the local epidemic containment situation, and the green light will be given first to events held outdoors.

However, the ministry has recommended suspending commercial performances in high- or medium-risk areas, according to the statement.

Audiences are asked to register using real names, wear facial masks, and have their body temperature checked before entering performance venues.

Apart from performing centers, the ministry will also lift curbs on tourist attractions nationwide, which will be allowed to open at 75 percent capacity during the upcoming National Day holiday beginning on Oct. 1.