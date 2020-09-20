Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Sep 20, 2020
China receives 170 bln yuan of charitable donations in 2019: report

(Xinhua)    09:42, September 20, 2020

SHENZHEN, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- China received 170.1 billion yuan (about 25.1 billion U.S. dollars) of charitable donations from home and abroad in 2019, according to a report released by China Charity Alliance (CCA).

A total of 109.2 billion yuan of the donations went to the fields of education, poverty alleviation and medical health, said the report, which was published Saturday by CCA at the ongoing 8th China Charity Fair held in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

The report said China received record high cash donations in 2019, which amounted to 104.4 billion yuan, up 3.64 percent year on year and accounting for nearly 70 percent of the total value of donations.

China's Internet charity fundraising saw rapid growth in 2019, with more than 5.4 billion yuan of charitable donations collected on 20 Internet fund-raising platforms nationwide, up 68 percent year on year.

CCA said the fast-developing Internet and big data technologies have become a new growth point of philanthropy.

