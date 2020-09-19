Memorial hall commemorating Korean War reopens in China

SHENYANG, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- A memorial hall commemorating the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) reopened on Saturday in northeast China's Liaoning Province, as the country marks the 70th anniversary of the war.

The renovated and expanded Memorial Hall of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea in the border city of Dandong is the only museum in China featuring an exhibition of the complete history of the participation of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) in the war.

Covering a total area of 182,000 square meters, it consists of an exhibition hall, a memorial tower, a national defense education park, and a panorama hall featuring a panoramic painting of 132.15 meters long and 16 meters tall, which depicts the famous battle of the Chongchon River in the war.

The floor area of the exhibition hall has been expanded from the original 5,400 square meters to 23,845 square meters. During the refurbishment, the staff of the memorial hall solicited exhibition items from around the world, enriching the displayed items from just over 700 to more than 1,600 now, said Gong Shaoshan, deputy curator of the memorial hall.

First established in 1958 and moved to the current site in 1993, the memorial hall closed in late 2014 and has undergone massive refurbishment and expansion since then. Before it was closed, the new site had received 12 million visits.